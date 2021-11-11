PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 49.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. PDF Solutions updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:PDFS traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.92. 25,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,271. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 1.45. PDF Solutions has a 12 month low of $16.44 and a 12 month high of $33.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.32.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PDFS. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on PDF Solutions from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDF Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PDF Solutions stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 70.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

