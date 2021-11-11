Peanut Market Cap Tops $3.15 Million (NUX)

Peanut (CURRENCY:NUX) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One Peanut coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000510 BTC on popular exchanges. Peanut has a market capitalization of $3.15 million and approximately $692,814.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Peanut has traded up 31.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00053660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.55 or 0.00225957 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00011351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.05 or 0.00091966 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Peanut Coin Profile

NUX is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Buying and Selling Peanut

