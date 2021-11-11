Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,159 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,088 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Pegasystems worth $8,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foxhaven Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 89.3% in the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,119,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000,000 after purchasing an additional 528,008 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 30.8% in the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,613,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,534,000 after purchasing an additional 380,135 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 84.9% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,976,000 after purchasing an additional 373,342 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,621,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 30.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,281,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,313,000 after purchasing an additional 299,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $117.12 on Thursday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.06 and a 52-week high of $148.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.46 and a 200 day moving average of $129.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -403.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.13). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $256.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.38%.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.20.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $66,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $90,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,274 shares of company stock valued at $422,308 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

