Pendle (PENDLE) 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.01 Million

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded up 12.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. Over the last seven days, Pendle has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Pendle coin can now be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001134 BTC on major exchanges. Pendle has a total market cap of $54.00 million and $3.01 million worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00072563 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00073884 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.00097637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,747.25 or 0.07304109 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65,327.39 or 1.00512612 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00020132 BTC.

Pendle Coin Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,280,552 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

