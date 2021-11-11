Penta (PNT) Price Up 24.9% This Week

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 11th. One Penta coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Penta has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $995,309.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Penta has traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Penta alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00054448 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.82 or 0.00226118 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00011443 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.58 or 0.00091768 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Penta Coin Profile

PNT is a coin. Its launch date was June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Penta is www.penta.global

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Penta

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Penta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Penta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.