Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 627,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,495 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Pentair worth $42,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Pentair by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pentair by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pentair by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Pentair by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNR opened at $73.92 on Thursday. Pentair plc has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $80.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The company had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.40%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.14.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

