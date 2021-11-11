pEOS Market Cap Tops $8.42 Million (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. One pEOS coin can now be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. pEOS has a market capitalization of $8.42 million and approximately $1,189.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, pEOS has traded up 87.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00074202 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00074152 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.96 or 0.00097135 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,700.46 or 0.07251560 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,504.22 or 0.99512911 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00020305 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one . The official website for pEOS is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

