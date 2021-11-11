Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Holdings Trimmed by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,495 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 4,248 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Performance Food Group worth $5,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at $4,102,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,475 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 214,794 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,160 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at $13,684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

PFGC opened at $48.54 on Thursday. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.12 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.38, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $1,489,795.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,382 shares in the company, valued at $7,749,786.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,177 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,505 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.