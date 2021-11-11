Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-1.510-$-1.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $85 million-$85 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $85.01 million.Personalis also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.510-$-0.490 EPS.

PSNL stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.45. Personalis has a 52 week low of $16.54 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.30.

Get Personalis alerts:

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 19.85% and a negative net margin of 68.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Personalis will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSNL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Personalis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet cut Personalis from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Personalis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Personalis currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.90.

In related news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $83,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,933,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,213 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Personalis stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 72.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Personalis were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.