Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.510-$-0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.20 million-$20.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.39 million.Personalis also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-1.510-$-1.490 EPS.

Shares of PSNL traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.14. 1,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,290. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average of $21.30. Personalis has a 52 week low of $16.54 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The stock has a market cap of $850.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Personalis alerts:

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). Personalis had a negative net margin of 68.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

PSNL has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Personalis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Personalis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.90.

In related news, CEO John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,933,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,152 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $66,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,213. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Personalis stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Personalis were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.