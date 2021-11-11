Phantomx Reaches Market Cap of $383,141.15 (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded up 306.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. One Phantomx coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Phantomx has traded 1,186.6% higher against the dollar. Phantomx has a total market capitalization of $383,141.15 and approximately $2,543.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $235.35 or 0.00362466 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00012549 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004284 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006690 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000046 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Phantomx Coin Profile

Phantomx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. Phantomx’s official website is phantomx.co . Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Phantomx

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars.

