PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.99 Million

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 11th. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC on exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a market cap of $6.99 million and approximately $323,292.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded 22.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PhoenixDAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00053929 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.25 or 0.00226785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011321 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00092129 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO (CRYPTO:PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,429,104 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PhoenixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PhoenixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.