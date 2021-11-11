PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Hits Market Capitalization of $11.98 Million

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. During the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can now be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00001249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market capitalization of $11.98 million and $317,803.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00054176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.10 or 0.00225200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00011384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.46 or 0.00091653 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About PieDAO DOUGH v2

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CRYPTO:DOUGH) is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 87,161,996 coins and its circulating supply is 14,782,646 coins. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official message board is medium.com/piedao . The official website for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is www.piedao.org . The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

Buying and Selling PieDAO DOUGH v2

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

