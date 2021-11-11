PIN (PIN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $7,706.00

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. During the last seven days, PIN has traded 36.5% lower against the dollar. PIN has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00073978 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00073559 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.46 or 0.00096462 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,695.18 or 0.07251017 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,658.39 or 0.99855336 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kadena (KDA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00041198 BTC.

PIN Coin Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars.

