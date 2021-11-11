Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Price Target Increased to C$4.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pipestone Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

BKBEF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,197. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.73. Pipestone Energy has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $3.11.

Pipestone Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which focuses on developing its condensate assets in the Pipestone area of Alberta. The company was founded on January 4, 2019 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

