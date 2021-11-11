Pirate Chain Price Reaches $1.86 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $1.86 or 0.00002860 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 12% lower against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $349.11 million and $1.58 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.79 or 0.00315556 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.43 or 0.00159370 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.34 or 0.00102225 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00005653 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000298 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 100.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 188,118,186 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

