Playgroundz (IOG) Market Capitalization Tops $201,351.56

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. During the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar. One Playgroundz coin can now be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Playgroundz has a market capitalization of $201,351.56 and $965.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Playgroundz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00072563 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00073884 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.00097637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,747.25 or 0.07304109 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,327.39 or 1.00512612 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00020132 BTC.

Playgroundz Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playgroundz’s official message board is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Playgroundz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playgroundz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.