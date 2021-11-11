Polar Capital Global Financials Trust (LON:PCFT) Sets New 12-Month High at $182.00

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 182 ($2.38) and last traded at GBX 179.70 ($2.35), with a volume of 506147 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178.50 ($2.33).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 168.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 166. The stock has a market capitalization of £483.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Company Profile (LON:PCFT)

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

