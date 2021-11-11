PolypuX Trading 18.5% Lower This Week (PUX)

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. Over the last seven days, PolypuX has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. One PolypuX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PolypuX has a total market cap of $46,915.17 and $3,163.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00073697 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $48.05 or 0.00073612 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00096670 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,697.93 or 0.07197024 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65,266.97 or 0.99986212 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kadena (KDA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00039972 BTC.

PolypuX Coin Profile

PolypuX was first traded on April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex . PolypuX’s official website is www.polypux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

PolypuX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolypuX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolypuX using one of the exchanges listed above.

