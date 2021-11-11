Portion (PRT) Market Cap Tops $3.87 Million

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. Over the last seven days, Portion has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. Portion has a total market capitalization of $3.87 million and approximately $10,568.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Portion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0126 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00053805 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.51 or 0.00225398 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.62 or 0.00091731 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Portion

PRT is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 307,560,371 coins. Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Portion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Portion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Portion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

