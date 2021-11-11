Poseidon Network Price Down 5.6% Over Last Week (QQQ)

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 11th. During the last week, Poseidon Network has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One Poseidon Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0209 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Poseidon Network has a total market cap of $46.05 million and $164,356.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002038 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00073607 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Poseidon Network Coin Profile

QQQ is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @qqqtoken . The official message board for Poseidon Network is medium.com/poseidonnetwork . The official website for Poseidon Network is poseidon.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

