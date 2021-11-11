PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,565 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.40% of PotlatchDeltic worth $14,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCH. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 18.3% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 30,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 18.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 331.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 86,516 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,466,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 161.0% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 52,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 32,574 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. DA Davidson upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

PCH stock opened at $55.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.23. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1 year low of $41.63 and a 1 year high of $65.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.33.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 33.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.91%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

