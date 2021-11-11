PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $36.00. The stock had previously closed at $24.80, but opened at $24.11. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. PowerSchool shares last traded at $22.76, with a volume of 1,426 shares trading hands.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PWSC. UBS Group increased their target price on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the third quarter worth about $4,184,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.09.

About PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC)

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.