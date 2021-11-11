Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 630,116 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,421,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 630,116 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.15% of Nordstrom worth $125,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 68.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 122.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 36.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the second quarter worth about $118,000. 59.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JWN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $33.72 on Thursday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $46.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,372.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.88.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.62) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

