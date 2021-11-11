Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 70,859 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 960,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,859 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 6.11% of CSW Industrials worth $113,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSWI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 11,824.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CSW Industrials by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in CSW Industrials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in CSW Industrials by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $276,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on CSWI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on CSW Industrials from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

CSWI stock opened at $141.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.56. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.90 and a 52-week high of $145.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.30.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.34). CSW Industrials had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 15.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

