Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 784,886 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 68.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,923,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 784,886 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 3.73% of NorthWestern worth $115,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 581.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the second quarter worth $79,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the second quarter worth $133,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NWE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $58.29 on Thursday. NorthWestern Co. has a 52-week low of $53.16 and a 52-week high of $70.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.26 and a 200 day moving average of $61.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.95.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $325.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 67.03%.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $185,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $127,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

