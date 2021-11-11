Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,130,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 57,868 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 4.09% of Brady worth $119,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Brady by 36.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 24,270 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Brady by 40.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brady by 14.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brady by 32.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 291,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,600,000 after purchasing an additional 72,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Brady by 8.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 252,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,508,000 after purchasing an additional 19,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

BRC opened at $54.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brady Co. has a 1-year low of $41.65 and a 1-year high of $61.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.88.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). Brady had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Brady

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

