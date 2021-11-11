Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,741,441 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 512,737 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.87% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $125,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,606,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,723,000 after purchasing an additional 185,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,946,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $502,162,000 after purchasing an additional 405,473 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.7% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,095,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,237,000 after purchasing an additional 22,840 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 21.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,715,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,007,000 after purchasing an additional 472,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,493,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,217,000 after purchasing an additional 70,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

PB stock opened at $77.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.06 and a twelve month high of $83.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.08.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 43.67%. The business had revenue of $282.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 34.27%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.80.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

