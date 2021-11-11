Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stock Holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,624,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,054,086 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.95% of Tenaris worth $123,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 433.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 952.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 9.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TS opened at $23.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tenaris S.A. has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Tenaris’s payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.11.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

