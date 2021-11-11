Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,913 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.21% of Ecolab worth $122,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $708,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,093,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in Ecolab by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Ecolab by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 476,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,042,000 after purchasing an additional 81,187 shares during the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other Ecolab news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $2,595,946.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,193 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,210.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 206,218 shares of company stock valued at $46,070,798. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.91.

ECL opened at $233.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.65. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.11 and a 1 year high of $234.24. The stock has a market cap of $66.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.