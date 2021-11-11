Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $120.14 Million Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 582,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 374,386 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.58% of STERIS worth $120,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STE. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the second quarter worth about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in STERIS during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.17.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:STE opened at $231.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.84 and a beta of 0.59. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $170.36 and a 12-month high of $237.27.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 61.43%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

