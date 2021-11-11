Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $123.30 Million Stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,614,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 573,285 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 6.35% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $123,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AKR. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,679.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $223,460. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AKR opened at $22.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average of $21.48. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 206.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.42. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $23.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 545.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.