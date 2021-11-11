Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $123.78 Million Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,456 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.39% of SVB Financial Group worth $123,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,351,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,927 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $199,823,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,057.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 349,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,347,000 after purchasing an additional 319,110 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,619,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,570,549,000 after purchasing an additional 215,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,714,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,179,709,000 after purchasing an additional 162,091 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $780.00 price target (up previously from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $690.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.85.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $741.92 on Thursday. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $324.56 and a 1 year high of $762.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $665.35 and its 200 day moving average is $602.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.93.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 32.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total value of $96,707.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.