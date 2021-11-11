Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,046,669 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 114,293 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 5.57% of TowneBank worth $123,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 423.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Get TowneBank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $32.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $19.47 and a 1 year high of $33.25.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. TowneBank had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 30.46%. Research analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

TowneBank Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.