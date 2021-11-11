Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Stock Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,203,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 432,972 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.68% of United Airlines worth $115,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in United Airlines by 16.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in United Airlines by 2.9% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in United Airlines by 3.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 6.0% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $3,510,853.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,330.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $165,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $51.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.24. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.56 and a 1-year high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. United Airlines’s revenue was up 211.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($8.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.06.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

