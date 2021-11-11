Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 1,087,329 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,476,173 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087,329 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 8.48% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $116,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the second quarter worth $578,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $1,264,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $704,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 28.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,588 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 42,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DCOM opened at $37.70 on Thursday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $38.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.63.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 20.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dime Community Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.17.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 12,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $426,749.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,809. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

