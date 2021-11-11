Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,491 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 6.29% of Alamo Group worth $114,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Alamo Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 17.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 14.5% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 374.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alamo Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

ALG stock opened at $157.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Alamo Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.17 and a twelve month high of $165.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.39). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 576 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total value of $86,630.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 281 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total transaction of $44,167.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,507 shares of company stock worth $3,933,395 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

