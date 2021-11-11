Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,650,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 484,904 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 3.00% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $121,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,236,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $318,392,000 after buying an additional 182,924 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 10,959,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,173,000 after buying an additional 2,307,987 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,782,000 after buying an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,737,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,724,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,927 shares in the last quarter.

IOVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.91.

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $23.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.43. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

