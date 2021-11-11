Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 703,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,841 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.96% of Medpace worth $124,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at about $4,891,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 37.6% in the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Medpace by 22.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in Medpace by 7.8% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its position in Medpace by 12.1% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 target price on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In related news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 12,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.04, for a total transaction of $2,307,357.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,637,291.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,027 shares of company stock worth $9,182,437 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEDP opened at $219.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25 and a beta of 1.33. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.54 and a 1 year high of $229.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.42.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $295.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.55 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.