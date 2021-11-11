Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 143,953 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,691,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 143,953 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 3.52% of MaxLinear worth $114,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the 1st quarter valued at $4,560,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in MaxLinear during the 1st quarter valued at $4,656,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC now owns 315,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,757,000 after acquiring an additional 85,233 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $65.72 on Thursday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $70.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.02 and a 200 day moving average of $46.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of -438.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $229.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MXL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

In other MaxLinear news, insider Steven G. Litchfield purchased 7,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.98 per share, for a total transaction of $380,097.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis Ling sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $1,550,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 947,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,931,696.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,826 shares of company stock valued at $754,807 and sold 103,448 shares valued at $5,259,216. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

