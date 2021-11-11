Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 174,486 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,315 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 174,486 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.18% of Illumina worth $122,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,086,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in Illumina by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,892 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,942,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 741 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $424.00.

ILMN stock opened at $385.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $422.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $441.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a PE ratio of 63.33, a P/E/G ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.87. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.65 and a 1-year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total transaction of $1,197,348.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.83, for a total value of $406,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,146 shares of company stock worth $5,896,697. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

