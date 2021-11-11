Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 24,251 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,251 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.61% of Tyler Technologies worth $113,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 price objective (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.95.

NYSE TYL opened at $534.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 142.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $492.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $463.81. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.80 and a 52 week high of $549.08.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total transaction of $2,935,804.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.39, for a total transaction of $1,353,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,414 shares of company stock worth $16,216,875 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

