Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 4,092 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,092 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 3.24% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $122,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COKE. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 40,211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,857 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COKE opened at $480.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $399.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $390.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a one year low of $251.16 and a one year high of $485.67.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $10.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $2.23. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 47.72%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.28%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

