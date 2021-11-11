Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 4,143 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,143 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.35% of Valmont Industries worth $117,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 246.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

VMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

NYSE:VMI opened at $258.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.16. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $265.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $240.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.37.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.18 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.96%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

