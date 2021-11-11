PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (PVM) Hits Market Cap of $10.01 Million

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (CURRENCY:PVM) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 11th. During the last week, PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE coin can currently be purchased for $1.67 or 0.00002566 BTC on popular exchanges. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has a total market cap of $10.01 million and $191,479.00 worth of PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00072563 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00073884 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.00097637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,747.25 or 0.07304109 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65,327.39 or 1.00512612 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00020132 BTC.

About PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s official Twitter account is @privateum

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Coin Trading

