Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share.

Shares of PROG stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.10. 480,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,708,881. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average is $2.31. The company has a market cap of $246.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of -0.05. Progenity has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Progenity stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) by 153.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,424 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.21% of Progenity worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PROG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Progenity from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens lowered Progenity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Progenity in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.79.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

