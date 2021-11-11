Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Position Lifted by Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 920,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 60,049 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for about 5.0% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned 0.12% of Prologis worth $110,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $398,345,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Prologis by 7,381.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,186,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,509 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 638.1% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,384,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,714 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Prologis by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,709,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,815 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,990,000 after buying an additional 1,552,532 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.47.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $1.06 on Thursday, hitting $147.71. 4,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,505,416. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $149.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.09%.

In other Prologis news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $2,076,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 345,380 shares of company stock valued at $49,569,018 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.