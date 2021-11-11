Prometeus Hits Market Capitalization of $305.18 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. Prometeus has a total market cap of $305.18 million and $35.60 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for approximately $18.55 or 0.00028634 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00053287 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.29 or 0.00227330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011233 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.29 or 0.00091514 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus is a coin. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

