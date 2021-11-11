Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,117 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.51% of HNI worth $9,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HNI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in HNI by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,098 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HNI during the 1st quarter valued at $3,775,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of HNI by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of HNI by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HNI during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

In other HNI news, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $429,019.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $75,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HNI stock opened at $40.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.02. HNI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.22 and a fifty-two week high of $46.93.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $586.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.14 million. HNI had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

About HNI

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

