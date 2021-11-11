Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 13,877 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,877 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.16% of OGE Energy worth $10,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OGE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 25.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,368,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,997,000 after buying an additional 878,236 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,651,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,884,000 after buying an additional 16,077 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 89.8% during the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,786,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,099,000 after buying an additional 845,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,422,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,864,000 after buying an additional 11,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,299,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,726,000 after buying an additional 61,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

OGE opened at $34.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.33. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $36.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $848.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.76 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 14.55%. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.79%.

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 5,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.80 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on OGE shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

